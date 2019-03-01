Bizarre 7-foot fish, never before seen in North America, washes up on Calif. beach

(CNN) – A giant, weird-looking fish that shouldn’t have been anywhere near California nonetheless washed up on a Golden State beach this week.
It looks like something out of a sci-film, but it's 100 percent real.
The gigantic fish is like an oversized version of what you'd expect to see in a small home aquarium. The bizarre sea-creature was identified as a "hoodwinker sunfish" - and it's never been seen before in North America.
The seven-foot fish was a long way from home. The marine scientist who discovered the species said the only known sightings in modern history have been in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Chile.
According to National Geographic, this particular species of sunfish, Mola tecta, was only first discovered in 2017.
Typical sunfish weigh more than two tons and grow more than 10 feet. The largest ones can measure 14-by-10 feet and weigh almost 5,000 pounds.
