FIRST ALERT: Severe weather possible Sunday

While isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible now through Saturday with warm air in the 70s, overall coverage is expected to be limited with no severe weather expected. Outdoor plans Saturday will benefit from large chunks of dry weather with some locations staying dry entirely. An area of surface low pressure will develop to our north Sunday, lifting a warm front through and north of the area. Within this warm sector, unstable air will develop across much of central and south Alabama. As the surface low deepens, wind fields will intensify and strengthen wind shear too. This combination could support a round of severe weather from roughly 12pm-10pm Sunday.