FIRST ALERT: Severe weather possible Sunday

An active weather pattern could culminate in an episode of severe weather Sunday.
While isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible now through Saturday with warm air in the 70s, overall coverage is expected to be limited with no severe weather expected. Outdoor plans Saturday will benefit from large chunks of dry weather with some locations staying dry entirely. An area of surface low pressure will develop to our north Sunday, lifting a warm front through and north of the area. Within this warm sector, unstable air will develop across much of central and south Alabama. As the surface low deepens, wind fields will intensify and strengthen wind shear too. This combination could support a round of severe weather from roughly 12pm-10pm Sunday.
There has been some question about how far northward this warm front and associated unstable air mass would be able to make it. That question appears to be answered with most guidance suggesting this unstable air will overspread much, if not all of the area. With that in place, it becomes an issue of smaller scale features that will help define the overall risk
We suspect storms will be capable of damaging winds, hail & tornadoes during that 12pm-10am window. There remain paths for this risk to decrease or increase, so it would be wise to stay up to date on the latest forecast trends.
