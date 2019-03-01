Food for Thought 2/28

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
Milo’s (8747 Eastchase Pkwy.): 100
Popeye’s (876 N. Eastern Blvd.): 99
ASU Baseball Concessions (915 S. Jackson St.): 99
ASU Softball Concessions (915 S. Jackson St.): 98
Burger King (945 W. South Blvd.): 98
American Deli (109 N. Burbank Dr.): 97
Taco Bell (921 W. South Blvd.): 97
LOW SCORES
La Zona Rosa (2838 Zelda Rd.): 88
Priority Items: Food safety training not completed; Food in cooler at improper temperature
Joe’s Again Buffalo Wings (654 W. Fairview Ave.): 90
Priority Item: Food safety training not completed
Wings and Things (2773 Bell Rd.): 90
Priority Items: Food in cooler at improper temperature; Broken fry baskets; Sauce jugs improperly re-used
McDonald’s (700 W. Fairview Ave.): 91
Priority Item: Mold in ice machine
Captain D’s (949 W. South Blvd.): 92
Priority Item: Floor drain clogged and overflowing
