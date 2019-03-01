‘Highly corrosive’ compound leaks at Dale County truck stop

DALE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - HazMat crews were sent to a Dale County truck stop to clean up a hazardous leak Thursday night.
According to Dale County Emergency Management Agency Director Kurt McDaniel, sodium hydroxide, a very corrosive compound used in things like textiles and soap detergents, leaked from an 18-wheeler described as a box trailer.
McDaniel said the box trailer was parked at Love’s Truck Stop on U.S. Highway 231 where a truck driver advised on the leak in the closed cargo trailer. McDaniel said three containers containing the compound were punctured.
Posey HazMat Clean Up out of Ashford was called in to clean up the scene.
The Dale County Sheriff’s Office advised no one was injured.
