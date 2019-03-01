It’s raining...again

It’s a rinse and repeat kind of morning with widespread, soaking rain across much of the area. The heaviest rain favors our southern counties where a few embedded rumbles of thunder will be possible. Elsewhere, it’s just rain.
Coverage will diminish to isolated showers/storms into the afternoon. It’s literally an identical blueprint to how yesterday played out. Expect highs into the lower 70s. Another warm and only somewhat wet Saturday awaits before a more active forecast Sunday.
A frontal boundary will drive widespread heavy rain and strong thunderstorms across the viewing area. Some of these storms could be severe.
The rain clears Sunday night, allowing colder air to spill in next week where frost/freeze issues are expected to develop.
