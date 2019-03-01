$50K grant awarded to Lee County Humane Society

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Lee County Humane Society has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its work to reduce pet overpopulation and ensure the safe return of lost pets to their owners.
The Petco Foundation investment will help to increase availability of low-cost spay and neuter services, encourage microchipping, and expand the humane society’s Trap Neuter Release Program.
“It’s very rare that we get such a generous grant, in fact we had not even asked for as much as they gave us," said LCHS Outreach and Development Coordinator Mary Wynn Kling. "The major piece of it is that we want to help provide lower cost spay and neuters to people that have had their animal lost and brought to the shelter, but it’s in tact and not been neutered yet.”
LCHS cares for about 3,000 animals a year and has a live release rate of over 90 percent.
