Man fires AR-15 inside Boaz home during argument over guns, police say

BOAZ, AL (WAFF) - Boaz police say an argument over guns led to shots being fired and a man’s arrest.
Police say they responded to a call of shots being fired inside a home on Oak Street on Thursday afternoon. Responding officers say Francisco Javier Corona, 30, of Boaz, had an AR-15 and did not initially comply with their commands to drop the weapon. Officers were eventually able to get Corona to drop the weapon.
Investigators say they learned that it started with an argument about Corona bringing guns into the house. They say Corona, who was intoxicated, became agitated at the other occupants and discharged the firearm five times inside the home.
At one point, Corona placed the gun to the head of a female inside the home, according to police.
At this time Corona has been charged with interfering with a domestic violence call, domestic violence-menacing, domestic violence-reckless endangerment, and shooting into and occupied dwelling. He is in the Boaz City Jail. No bond has been set at this time.
