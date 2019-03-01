Methodist church pastors react to same-sex marriage, openly gay clergy ban

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - No same-sex marriage, no openly gay clergy. That’s just the way the Rev. Dr. Lester Spencer, the main pastor of Montgomery’s St. James United Methodist Church, says it should be.
“Everybody is loved and invited in and we extend grace to everyone," Spencer said. “But that doesn’t mean condone all lifestyles.”
Spencer attended the United Methodist Church’s conference in St. Louis earlier in the week. Since he’s not a delegate, Spencer couldn’t vote, but he witnessed the tally. 53 percent voted in favor of the double ban, which continues the policy the church adopted in 1972.
“We’re having what you might call a family feud," Spencer, who’s been preaching for about 30 years, explained. He knew this day was coming and was not at all surprised.
“It is sad to me. I would like to see the United Methodist Church focus on the mission, empowering fully devoted followers of Jesus Christ," he went on.
St. James UMC is home to 1,800 members, and there’s no doubt in Spencer’s view where his parishioners stand on the matter.
“And we found that about 98.5 percent of our people supported the Traditional Plan," he said.
For now, Spencer said the goal is to turn the page with the hope that both sides find peace in the ‘family feud.’
Frazer United Methodist Church, another large Montgomery congregation, has also weighed in on the vote. In a statement, the church’s leadership said, in part:
“Although the process has been difficult, we are encouraged that our denomination has once again affirmed our historic, Biblical stance toward human sexuality, maintaining our belief in the sacred worth of all persons while holding to the teachings of Jesus handed down to us in the Scriptures as the highest expression of human flourishing.”
Spencer said the United Methodist Church General Conference could revisit the issue in the future, but added it’s highly unlikely.
But there are others who feel differently. The bishops of the Methodist Church supported a more inclusive plan, which the delegates voted down.
“For each person pleased with these decisions, there is someone deeply hurt,” said Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said. “I encourage you to attend church this Sunday and worship with one another.”
Graves said the proposal that passed at the special conference will be reviewed by the denomination’s judicial council to determine whether it’s constitutional.
