Montgomery to host BEST Robotics Competition

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery will host up to 24 schools from central Alabama for the Montgomery BEST Robotics Competition this fall.
BEST, which stands for Boosting Engineering, Science, and Technology, is a national program and aims to initiate robotics programs at no cost in middle and high schools, according to the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Montgomery BEST Robotics Competition will be held Oct. 18 and 19 at Alabama State University. Auburn University previously hosted the competition.
TechMGM and Alabama State University announced the robotics competition Friday at the annual CampIT program.
CampIT is used to engage students in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and Information Technology activities. Approximately 200 eighth graders from Montgomery public and private schools were on ASU’s campus to be a part of this year’s events. The event included keynote speakers, hands-on demonstrations and break-out sessions.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.