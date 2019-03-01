Montgomery police open death investigation on Mildred Street

March 1, 2019

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after a man’s body was discovered Friday morning.

The investigation is being conducted in the 600 block of Mildred Street, which is located near the Interstate 65/85 interchange.

The Montgomery Police Department couldn’t provide many details but could say the man had been shot.

The circumstances of the fatal shooting remain unknown and no suspects have been identified or arrested.

