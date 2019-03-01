Montgomery’s sheriff named Sheriff of the Year

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It was an award he didn’t see coming.
“I was sitting there talking, making faces, and they called my name. I was like, ‘What? Derrick?’ So I had to get up.”
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham was named the 2018 Bobby Timmons Sheriff of the Year.
“It says a lot about the time I spend. It says a lot about the time my staff spends on making sure that information is being put out there,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham said entries for the award were submitted, which meant someone submitted his name. But not only was his name submitted - he won.
“This is a top award. Anytime that you strive so long to become a sheriff - and now that I am the sheriff - and then your other sheriffs, your other colleagues to be able to recognize you, that means a lot,” said Cunningham.
The sheriff credits his parents for molding him into the person he is today.
“They prepared me for this journey,” he said. “And now that I’m in this journey, what I gotta do is fulfill their request, their mission and that’s what I’m doing. I know my mom is looking down and saying, ‘Hey, I’m proud of you.”
Cunningham has been sheriff of Montgomery County since 2015 and was Montgomery’s first African-American sheriff.
