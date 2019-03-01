Newsite man indicted on multiple charges involving children

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Tallapoosa County Grand Jury has indicted 32-year old Justin Kyle Hutcherson on 13 charges ranging from production of obscene matter to aggravated criminal surveillance.
According to District Attorney Jeremy Durr, the alleged victims were included minor children, and the alleged crimes took place in December. The charges, according to Durr, are a mix of felonies and misdemeanors.
Court records show Hutcherson’s bond has been set at more than $300,000.
The district attorney credits Tallapoosa County and New Site investigators for their swift action in the case.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.