Police: Park Crossing HS student arrested with gun, drugs

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A student who attends Montgomery’s Park Crossing High School has been arrested after authorities found him in possession of a handgun and drugs on campus.
The suspect, who has not been identified by name, is said to be a 16-year-old boy.
According to Tom Salter, a spokesman for Montgomery Public Schools, the student was stopped by a school administrator and searched Friday morning. That’s when the gun and an undisclosed amount of marijuana was found.
Montgomery Police Department spokeswoman Cap. Regina Duckett said the student was charged with having a weapon on school campus and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. Duckett confirmed the gun was loaded.
After being arrested, the student was transported to the Montgomery County Youth Facility.
The arrest comes days after a shooting at Robert E. Lee High, another Montgomery high school, in which one student was injured. An investigation into that case found that three guns were on the campus that day. Four students were ultimately arrested.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.