Real Women Wear Blue campaign kicks off to raise awareness on colorectal cancer

“Some of the signs of colorectal cancer are overlooked, and they might be embarrassing to talk about for some people. But some of the more common signs are abdominal pain or gas, or even just a general discomfort in your abdomen,” Reed explained. “It’s important to think about consistent bowel changes. If you have an increase in diarrhea, increase in constipation, or even a bloody stool, it’s really something to talk openly and honestly with your physician or nurse practitioner about that. “