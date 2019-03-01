Real Women Wear Blue campaign kicks off to raise awareness on colorectal cancer

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and around the River Region, you’ll notice a lot of women wearing blue to raise awareness.
Friday, the Cancer Wellness Foundation kicked off its first ever “Real Women Wear Blue” campaign. 16 women in the area will be wearing blue all month long, talking about the disease, the importance of early detection, and raising money for the Cancer Wellness Foundation.
“This started in October, I finished my doctoral in colon cancer,” Cancer Wellness Foundation Board President Jennifer Conner explained about the idea behind the campaign. “We decided we’d get 16 women who have all been affected by cancer in some way or another, not just colorectal cancer.”
Colorectal cancer is often associated with older men. It’s actually the 2nd leading cause of cancer deaths in men and women.
“The Montgomery Cancer Center agrees with the American Cancer Society and the recommendation now that adults over 45 years old be screened for colorectal cancer, and people even younger than that if they’re having a high risk or symptoms, or they have a family history,” said Susan Reed, administrator at the Montgomery Cancer Center, and Women in Blue participant.
“Some of the signs of colorectal cancer are overlooked, and they might be embarrassing to talk about for some people. But some of the more common signs are abdominal pain or gas, or even just a general discomfort in your abdomen,” Reed explained. “It’s important to think about consistent bowel changes. If you have an increase in diarrhea, increase in constipation, or even a bloody stool, it’s really something to talk openly and honestly with your physician or nurse practitioner about that. “
The American Cancer Society estimates that this year 95,520 people will be diagnosed with colon cancer; 50,260 will die from this disease. The Women in Blue campaign is working to lower those numbers.
“We’re about to light this town up blue. We’re going to have billboards, you’ll see signs, you’ll see a lot of the employees at the Montgomery Cancer Center as well as Baptist Health wearing blue on all of their campuses,” Conner said. “We’ll have the RSA tower lit up blue, as well as the fountains in Prattville and Montgomery.”
To support the Women in Blue and the Cancer Wellness Foundation of Central Alabama, donate to any one of the Women in Blue at www.cancerwellnessfoundation.org. Early Detection Can Save Your Life-Get Screened Now-Call 273-2279 for more information.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.