Renaissance Montgomery looking to hire additional employees

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Spa is looking to fill 39 job openings with the help of a job fair, hosted on Tuesday, March 12.
The hotel will have openings in positions such as: restaurants, bar, kitchen, housekeeping, events, spa, maintenance, accounting and human resources. These openings also include 26 full-time, six part-time and three on-call positions.
The hotel also has a few openings in manager positions for human resources, housekeeping, culinary and hotel operations.
Those seeking employment must be 16 years of age or older and must complete an online application, according to officials. Applicants should also be aware of possible drug screening and background investigations.
The job fair will be in the convention center at the Renaissance Montgomery from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The hotel will offer free parking at the parking deck located on Bibb Street.
If you have any questions regarding the job fair or application requirements, call Renaissance Montgomery Human Resources at 334-481-5062.
