Report: Infrastructure neglect endangering safety of Alabamians

“The lives of nearly 700 Alabamians are lost too soon every year on our county roads; fire trucks and ambulances are forced to take longer routes to avoid weight-restricted county bridges; residents are dangerously dodging the potholes and deteriorating shoulders of county roads on their way to work every day; school children and residents are spending countless hours detouring around county bridges in need of replacement; and new jobs and new revenue are being given to other states because of our infrastructure’s inability to move industry products,” ACCA said in the report.