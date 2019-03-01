River Region Medical Center coming to Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, AL (WSFA) - The new River Region Medical Center will soon rise from the muddy plot of land next to Lowe’s on Highway 231 South.
Friday, local leaders and the owners broke ground. It’s a $9 million investment. 70 jobs up for grabs with a $3 million per month payroll. Add it up, all you’re talking about is an annual economic impact of $10 million for this city of 15,000.
“It’s going to be three stories and we’ll have multi-specialty floors on the second and third floor. The second floor will be full-time cardiology and will be there five days a week with Montgomery Cardiology Associates and we’ll have full-time orthopedics from Alabama Orthopedic Specialists from Montgomery," said Dr. Rocky Lyons, who is part-owner in the venture.
The idea started as a dream two years ago.
“And it’s so badly needed here with Wetumpka, Elmore County and the River Region," said Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis.
The River Region Medical Center is significant in more ways than one. With so many rural hospitals struggling and closing, some believe this will only strengthen the medical community in Wetumpka. Dr. Lyons says they’re in negotiations with the city on some property tax abatements and in-kind services such as work on an access road.
“It will allow us to have this specialty here in order to feed a community hospital," said Lyons.
“Once this is up and operating, what is it going to bring next such as cath labs, imaging centers," Willis named.
With the groundbreaking out of the way, the real work begins now. We’re told the River Region Medical Center will be up and running one year from now.
Along with Dr. Rocky Lyons, Dr. Spencer Coleman is a part-owner as well as Ivy Creek Health.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.