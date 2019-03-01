Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee events and times

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - If you’re traveling to the 2019 Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma, you need to know the dates and times of all the different events!
While organizers say each event’s date and time are subject to change, they’ve been announced in this order:
Children’s Sojourn - Featuring the Freedom Singers, Chakaba Stilt Walkers, storytelling by Children of the Movement, excerpts from the play “The Dream Keepers” and a special presentation by Ayanna Gregory.
This event takes place from 9-2 p.m. at the School of Discovery (400 Washington Street) and there is a $10 cost of admission.
Mock Trial - This event takes place at the Dallas County Courthouse (105 Lauderdale Street) from 5-7 p.m. and is free.
Poor People’s Campaign Rally - This event takes place at First Baptist Church (709 Martin Luther King Street) from 7-9 p.m.
“Stomp Out to Vote” Step Show - This event takes place at School of Discovery Auditorium (400 Washington Street) from 7-9 p.m. There is a $12 cost of admission.
Roundtable Discussion on Political and Spiritual Leaders - This event takes place at the Bridge House Theater (9 U.S. Hwy. 80 East) from 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. and is free, including with breakfast
Jubilee Golf Tournament - This event takes place at the Valley Grand Golf Course ( 1009 Warrior Drive, Valley Grande) and starts at 6:30 a.m. There is a $50 cost.
Freedom’s Foot Soldiers Children Breakfast - This event takes place at R.B. Hudson Middle School (1701 Summerfield Road) from 8-9:30 a.m. and costs $5
Voting Rights Under Fire Working Sessions - There will be two sessions at this event at Wallace Community College Selma (3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway).
The first session, featuring Rev. Jesse Jackson and Barbara Arnwine, focuses on defining challenges and opportunities to restore and advance voting rights and a progressive agenda. It runs from 9:30-11 a.m.
The second session, featuring Rev. Dr. William Barber, II, focuses on strategies for a collective plan of action and runs from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
There is a $10 cost of admission.
The Black Family- 400 Years After Jamestown: The Challenges & Opportunities - This event is being held at Wallace Community College Selma (3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway) and runs from 9 a.m. through noon. It has an admission of $10.
Intergenerational Summit - This event is being held at the Dallas County Courthouse (105 Lauderdale Street) from 2-4 p.m.
Bridge Crossing Jubilee Parade - This event begins at Concordia College (2180 Broad Street) and runs from 9-10:30 a.m.
Battle of the Bands - This event will be held in the parking lot of School of Discovery ( 400 Washington Street) and starts at 10:45 a.m.
Jubilee Music & Street Festival - This event takes place at Water Avenue at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge (Selma City Side) from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
It will feature musical acts including Alvin Garrett, Dottie Peoples, Angelic Harmonizers, Walter Ellis & the Country, Lomax, Steve Perry, and Dro
Admission is $12 in Advance or $17 at the Gate. Ages 6 and under are free.
Freedom Flame Awards Gala - This event will be held at the Carl Morgan Convention Center (211 Washington Street) and will run from 7-10 p.m.
Honorees include Susan Taylor, Lillian Gregory, Gwen Carr, Lynda Lowery and Yusef Salaam
There is a $50 general admission fee and a $450 per plate dinner.
Martin & Coretta S. King Unity Breakfast - This event takes place at the Wallace State Community College gymnasium (3000 Earl Goodwyn Parkway). It runs from 7:30-9:30 a.m.
Tickets are $75
STBWN Women’s Forum - This event features guest speakers Gwen Carr (mother of Eric Garner), Essence editor Susan Taylor, Women’s March Co-Founder Tamika Mallory and multiple panelists. It will be held at the School of Discovery (400 Washington Street) from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and is a free event.
Pre-March Rally - This event begins outside Brown Chapel AME Church (410 Martin Luther King Street) and runs from 1:30- 2:30 p.m.
Bridge Crossing Re-Enactment - This event continues from outside Brown Chapel AME Church (410 Martin Luther King Street) and runs from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Post March Concert: Foot-Soldiers Gospel Tribute - Join gospel singers Kathy Taylor and Jekayln Carr as they perform on Water Avenue at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge. This event has a $5 admission or, if you purchased a Saturday Festival Ticket, it is included.
Slow Ride to Montgomery - This event starts with a meeting at the Edmund Pettus Bridge at 9 a.m. followed by a rally from noon until 1 p.m. From there, participates take a slow drive from Selma to the state capitol in Montgomery.
