Selma’s 2019 Jubilee to include major expo
The Edmund Pettus Bridge and historical marker.
By Bryan Henry | March 1, 2019 at 2:57 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 2:57 PM

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - It’s jubilee weekend in Selma and a crowd of 30,000 or so people is expected.

Embedded in that mix will be the Economic Empowerment Village and Health and Wellness Expo.

Legal Services Alabama, or LSA, a non-profit law firm, is partnering with organizations across the Black Belt to officer free legal services, financial alternatives and health screenings.

The expo begins Saturday at 10 a.m and runs until 3 p.m. and on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

The expo will be set up at the amphitheater, located along the riverfront.

