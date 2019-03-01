The SLE Rodeo is coming to the capital city

The SLE Rodeo is coming to the capital city
The 2019 SLE Rodeo is ready to come to Montgomery.
By Shyra Sherfield | March 1, 2019 at 10:15 AM CST - Updated March 1 at 10:46 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The rodeo is on its way to Montgomery. The 62nd Annual SLE Livestock and Rodeo will be held on March 14 through March 16 at the Garrett Coliseum with a weekend packed full of events that the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association says everyone will enjoy.

Events will kick-off that Thursday morning and continue until Saturday night. Some of the events that will be featured at this year’s Rodeo include:

  • State Steer Show
  • Rodeo Kickoff Parade
  • Stick Horse Rodeo
  • Team Roping
  • Western Festival
  • Championship Rodeo/bullfighting and more

Information about events, ticket options and deals can be found on the SLE Rodeo website.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.