The SLE Rodeo is coming to the capital city

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The rodeo is on its way to Montgomery. The 62nd Annual SLE Livestock and Rodeo will be held on March 14 through March 16 at the Garrett Coliseum with a weekend packed full of events that the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association says everyone will enjoy.
Events will kick-off that Thursday morning and continue until Saturday night. Some of the events that will be featured at this year’s Rodeo include:
- State Steer Show
- Rodeo Kickoff Parade
- Stick Horse Rodeo
- Team Roping
- Western Festival
- Championship Rodeo/bullfighting and more
Information about events, ticket options and deals can be found on the SLE Rodeo website.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.