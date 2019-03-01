South AL town remembers fallen sheriff 40 years later

ELBA, AL (WSFA) - For the south Alabama town of Elba, March 1 marks a solemn occasion. Forty years have passed since the day time stood still.
Sheriff C.F. “Neil” Grantham was headed to work at the Coffee County Jail early on that Thursday morning in 1979. He arrived but never made it into the building. The sheriff was shot multiple times by a man named Billy Joe Magwood and died shortly after the attack.
“Forty years go today I lost my daddy and my best friend,” said an emotional Kenneth Grantham.
Family, friends, and community members gathered early Friday morning on Putnam Street, right in front of the old county jail building. There, they marked the solemn anniversary with memories of the man who saw it as a honor to protect and serve his community.
At 6:45 a.m., about fifteen minutes after the ceremony began, the bells of Elba United Methodist Church rang out to mark the approximate time the shooting happened.
“In times while Neil was a deputy and at the sheriff’s office, we’d have some close calls together," said Coffee County Chief Deputy Ronnie Whiteworth. "And when I’m talking about close calls, I’m talking close calls. Neil was one of the first people I had ever met in Coffee County, and over the years we became friends.”
It was Whiteworth who made the arrest of Magwood.
Despite the passage of four decades, Kenneth Grantham stood just feet from where his father was gunned down and admitted his memories are still fresh.
“I think when you put yourself in that setting where something tragic happened,” said Grantham, “it just kind of puts it all in perspective.”
The memorial had another purpose. Grantham also wanted to use his dad’s ceremony to honor first responders who also sacrifice their lives daily,
“When they leave home every morning, they’re not thinking about the fact that they might not make it back home that night,” he explained.
Magwood, who is now nearly 70, was originally convicted and sentenced to death. That death sentence was overturned on appeal and a judge later re-sentenced him to life without parole. He’s currently being held at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
