Tip about gun leads to arrest of Benjamin Russell H.S. student

ALEX CITY, AL (WSFA) - A tip to a school resource officer about a gun has led to the arrest of a Benjamin Russell High School student, Alex City Deputy Police Chief James Easterwood said.
According to Easterwood, the student was arrested after a handgun was found in his vehicle Friday morning. Easterwood said the school’s resource officer got word of the student having a handgun Thursday. He said the SRO asked the student about it and the student led the SRO to his car where the gun was found.
The deputy police chief said the student’s car was not parked on school property but was still nearby and within walking distance.
The student has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon in a vehicle, Easterwood said.
Easterwood said he does not know if the student has been placed inside a detention facility.
