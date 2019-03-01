Troy football announces 2019 schedule, coaching positions

TROY, AL (WSFA) - It’s been an exciting two days to be a Troy Trojan football fan. Thursday, the Trojans announced their coaching positions for the 2019 season and on Friday the 2019 season schedule was announced.
Head coach Chip Lindsey had already announced his offensive and defensive coordinators in Ryan Pugh and Brandon Hall respectively and Brian Blackmon as his special teams coordinator.
Thursday, the rest of these positions were filled out and it’s a solid mix on young and experienced guys.
“We’ve got a great group of coaches on this staff, and they are already making a tremendous impact with our players,” said Lindsey. “I feel like we have a nice balance in our staff between veteran coaches and some of the top young up-and-coming coaches in the game. I’m excited to get on the field for spring practice in a few weeks to see our coaches and players together in a true football setting.”
Blackmon will also serve as the running backs coach, John Carr will coach inside receivers, Cole Weeks tight ends and S-backs, and Cornelius Williams will be responsible as the passing game coordinator and outside receivers.
Joining Hall on the defensive side will be Ray Brown, who is coaching cornerbacks, Bam Hardmon to be the run game coordinator and outside linebackers coach, Andrew Warwick to coach inside linebackers and Davern Williams will coach the defensive line.
These coaches will look to put the best 11 guys out on the offensive and defensive side of the ball when Saturdays come this fall. It’ll be a scheduled that strongly favors the Trojans in the beginning with three of the first four games coming in Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans also play one mid-week game this year - their “Battle for the Belt” rivalry game against South Alabama.
The key matchups for Troy this upcoming season are a home game versus Southern Miss, a road test in October against SEC opponent Missouri, the Battle for the Belt, and a home game against Appalachian State to close out the regular season.
Here’s the full schedule for the Trojans this upcoming fall:
- Aug. 31 vs. Campbell
- Sept. 14 vs. Southern Miss
- Sept. 21 @ Akron
- Sept. 28 vs. Arkansas State (SBC)
- Oct. 5 @ Missouri
- Oct. 16 vs. South Alabama (SBC)
- Oct. 26 @ Georgia State (SBC)
- Nov. 2 @ Coastal Carolina (SBC)
- Nov. 9 vs. Georgia Southern (SBC) (Homecoming)
- Nov. 16 @ Texas State (SBC)
- Nov. 23 @ Louisiana (SBC)
- Nov. 30 vs. Appalachian State (SBC)
- Dec. 7 Sun Belt Championship Game
No kick times have been announced yet.
The Trojans are looking to keep the momentum rolling in 2019. In Neal Brown’s last three years as head coach, the Trojans tallied 31 wins which broke down into three straight 10-win seasons - a school record.
Troy opens spring practice March 19, with the spring game, T-Day, coming April 20.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.