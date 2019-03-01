Victim in fatal crash on Eastern Boulevard identified

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The victim of Thursday’s fatal crash has been identified as a Montgomery resident.
According to Montgomery police, Lamiko Oliver, 28, was killed when the 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier collided with a 2013 Peterbilt tractor-trailer. The crash happened at the intersection of the Eastern Boulevard and East Shirley Lane.
An investigation indicated the Chevrolet turned right onto the boulevard from East Shirley Lane when it was struck by the tractor trailer.
The investigation into this crash is ongoing and no further information has been released.
