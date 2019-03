“It’s what we need more of," said Roby. “As members of Congress, we get busy. We get in our lanes. We don’t have as much time to interact with one another outside of Washington, and I think this is really important. What Faith & Politics does so well is bring us together in an environment where we can, not only talk about our history and our faith, but get to know one another so that when we’re interaction with each other in Congress, we know a little bit more about each other as individuals and our families instead of just a position or policies.”