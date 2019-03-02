Authorities searching for missing Crenshaw County man

CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Crenshaw County authorities need your help in locating a missing man.
The Crenshaw County Emergency Management Agency is looking for 81-year-old Robert Horn who they say suffers from dementia.
They said he left his home Saturday, located in the Luverne area, in a silver Ford Escape SUV. The tag number on the vehicle reads “5900AH6.”
No distinct clothing description is available for Horn, but it is possible he is wearing a plaid shirt and cap.
The Crenshaw County EMA said he has been found in the Chapel Hill and Honraville area before. If you see Horn, call 911.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.