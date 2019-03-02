Carver comes up short in Class 6A Boys’ State Championship

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) - The Carver Wolverines were looking to repeat as Class 6A champs but their journey was derailed by an unwelcome visitor. Pinson Valley (24-9) downed Carver (23-11) 58-44 in Saturday’s championship match.
Carver was held to just 2 of 7 on field goal attempts in the fourth quarter as the Indians pulled away in the final minutes. The Wolverines would be outscored 21-5 in the quarter.
Carver standout Jaykwon Walton was held to just 14 points, which still finished as a team-high. Centarrio Hinson added 10 points on a perfect 5 for 5 shooting day, and Jerome Robinson finished with 9 points and 9 rebounds.
Tournament MVP Kam Woods torched the Wolverines for 25 points in the game, nailing four three-pointers. He was also active on the defense collecting five steals on his way to landing on the Class 6A All-Tourney Team.
Ga’Quincy McKinstry posted 15 points for Pinson Valley.
With their win, Pinson Valley became the first school to win the football and basketball state title in the same school year since Elba, Madison Academy and Hoover did so at the Class 2A, 4A and 6A levels in 2014-15.
Walton also landed on the All-Tourney Team along with Robinson.
