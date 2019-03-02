First Alert: Scattered showers today, potential strong storms Sunday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The first weekend of March is here, and it will serve as a great reminder that anything can happen weather wise (despite what season the calendar says we are in).
Saturday and Sunday have one thing in common - mild temperatures! Highs each day will climb close to either side of 70°.
The first half of the weekend will only feature a few pockets of rain, especially earlier in the day; that’s good news for any outdoor plans, because a large chunks of our area will experience little to no wet weather during the afternoon hours.
And then there is Sunday...
Surface low pressure will develop, and gradually travel to our north Sunday. That system will be responsible for lifting a warm front through our central/south Alabama counties; within the warm sector, unstable air looks to settle in across much of our viewing area.
This combination could support potential severe weather from roughly 12pm-10pm Sunday. All modes of severe weather are possible - that includes heavy rain, straight damaging wind, hail and tornadoes.
New morning model guidance suggests the likelihood of severe weather farther north is low, and the more robust storms could impact areas along and south of the US 80 and I-85 corridor due to the higher moisture and instability values.
Check back later this afternoon for an updated, more detail account of Sunday’s severe weather threat.
Once rain clears Sunday night, much colder air to spill into our area. Highs could get stuck in the upper 40s some days, and overnight lows likely drop below freezing!
Next week where frost/freeze issues are expected to develop...
