Gunman raped woman 5 times while she held her infant, duct-taped her

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport man was found guilty of raping a woman multiple times, while she held her child.
Authorities say Travionne Dewayne Bradley, 20, raped his victim, then aged 18, five times December 8, 2015, while she held her infant. The crime occurred after he pushed his way into her residence on Earl Street, in Caddo Heights.
Bradley, who was armed with a handgun, also duct-taped her wrists and mouth.
His trial began Monday, February 25, 2019, when the jury heard testimony from the victim, investigators and a DNA analyst. They also reviewed physical and DNA evidence.
The Mar. 1 deliberations lasted two hours, with the jury returning a verdict of guilty-as-charged on one count of first-degree rape and guilty of four counts of second-degree rape.
On Apr. 2, Bradley will face a sentence of life in prison at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, for conviction of first-degree rape. He’ll also face five to 40 years in prison for each count of second-degree rape.
