Lawmaker hopes bill will encourage retired officers to become SROs

If a Retirement System of Alabama (RSA) retiree returns to work for a RSA-participating employer, Alabama law requires the suspension of the retiree’s benefit during such employment. However, the law provides an exception if certain conditions are met -- the retiree’s employment must be temporary or part-time and the annual compensation earned must not exceed $31,000 (for calendar year 2019). This earning limit increases most calendar years, as it is indexed to the Consumer Price Index.

