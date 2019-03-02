Millbrook police investigating fatal hit-and-run

MILLBROOK, AL (WSFA) - The Millbrook Police Department has opened a traffic homicide investigation after a hit-and-run left a man dead, Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson says.
The incident happened in the 1400 block of Highway 14 Saturday. Johnson said officers responded to the scene and found a body lying on the shoulder and partially in the eastbound traffic lane just west of Kelly Boulevard.
Johnson said paramedics attempted to administer aid to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses at the scene were unable to provide officers with a description of any suspect vehicle. Johnson said there is no evidence at this time to suggest the act was intentional.
Police have not identified the victim. His body has been turned over to the Elmore County Coroner’s Office. From there, Johnson said, it will be turned over to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsy.
