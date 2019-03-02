Montgomery Academy falls in Girls 3A championship

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) - A great season for the Montgomery Academy Eagles ended just shy of the ultimate goal. Pisgah (34-1) defeated Montgomery Academy (31-3) 46-41 in the Class 3A Girls State Championship.
Pisgah senior Annie Hughes played the majority of the second half with four fouls but still balled out. She finished with 24 points, 3 assists, 8 rebounds and 2 steals in the championship game en route to earning Class 3A State Tourney MVP. She also hit two clutch free throws with six seconds left in the game to give Pisgah its five-point cushion.
Montgomery Academy trailed 27-20 going into halftime but was unable to overcome the deficit.
The Eagles of Montgomery Academy played much of the second half without key player Leighton Robertson. She, like Hughes, was in foul trouble and fouled out late in the game with 14 points.
The Pisgah Eagles defense was stifling. Bailey Law led Pisgah with 5 steals and Chloe Warmack had 3. Added to Hughes’ two steals and all three combined for 10 steals total.
Pisgah was able to pull out the tough W over Montgomery Academy to capture their second straight title.
