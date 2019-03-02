Montgomery man injured in fatal 2-vehicle crash

MOBILE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Mobile County Friday afternoon injured a Montgomery man and killed another man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.
Vincent D. Calhoun, 54, of Montgomery and a passenger were traveling south on Interstate 65 just south of the General W.K. Wilson Jr. Bridge around 1 p.m. when his vehicle struck a Dodge 3500 towing a utility trailer, according to ALEA Lt. Joe Piggott.
The ALEA lieutenant said the Dodge was disabled and stopped on the shoulder of the highway when the crash happened.
Calhoun was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. The passenger traveling with Calhoun, Mark DeAngelo Howard, 45, of Center Point, was killed in the crash. Piggott said Howard was wearing a seat belt.
Troopers are still investigating.
