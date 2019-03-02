Opelika falls in Class 6A Girls’ State Championship

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) - Hazel Green (34-3) goes back-to-back Saturday after defeating Opelika (26-7) 55-31 in the Class 6A Girls’ State Championship game.
The Bulldogs were led by Shaquala Walton who went for 11 points, 6 boards and 4 steals. Ananda Hughley finished with 10 points.
The Bulldogs trailed 14-2 after the game’s opening quarter, but would go on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to three. It wouldn’t be enough, though as the Trojans would pull away to victory.
Marisa Snodgrass was named the Class 6A State Tournament MVP. She tallied 16 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists in the championship game.
Saturday’s win gave Hazel Green its third state championship in school history. It was the sixth for head coach Tim Miller.
