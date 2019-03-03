Fatalities reported after tornadoes hit Lee County, AL

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Lee County coroner says there are multiple fatalities after at least two tornadoes hit the southern part of the county Sunday afternoon.
The coroner said he has requested assistance from the state mortuary response team.
The Lee County Emergency Management Agency said there are two confirmed fatalities in the Beuregard area.
EMA officials said they are still assessing the damage and injuries in the Beauregard area and lots of first responders are on the scene. There is also damage reported on Lee Road 430.
WSFA 12 News has reporters going to the area, and we are working to get additional information.
You can watch our live coverage at WSFA.com/live.
We are starting to see images from the area on social media:
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.