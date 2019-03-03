1 lane of I-65 SB closed at MM 161 in Hope Hull after fatal crash

HOPE HULL, AL (WSFA) - One lane of Interstate 65 southbound is shut down at mile marker 161 in Hope Hull.
According to ALEA Cpl. Jesse Thornton, Alabama State Troopers are working a single vehicle crash in the area. Captain George Beaudry with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said there is a fatality in the crash, being investigating by ALEA and MCSO.
MCSO alerted both lanes were closed due to emergency vehicles being on the scene, and one has been reopened.
Motorists should use caution if traveling in the area.
