Prayer walk held to raise awareness for gun violence

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Multiple church organizations came together with residents of Montgomery to walk the streets and pray. Participants emphasized the need for the violence in Montgomery to stop.
This prayer walk comes after four guns were found in Montgomery schools just this week.
Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange pointed to this walk earlier this week as an event the community could use to get together to combat guns and violence in schools in light of this week’s incidents. However, the event was originally organized after 16-year-old Jaylan Saunders was killed in Montgomery last month.
Many people at the walk said they are trying to reach the youth, as well as their parents, to let them know that guns and violence are not the answer and that it’s time to come together as a community.
“We’re tired of crime. We’re tired of murder. We’re tired of all the things that’s been going on in our school systems, and we believe that the citizens of Montgomery is where the key lies. I think as we come together and walk together and pray together, that God will do a revival in our city,” said New Walk of Life Church Pastor Ken Austin.
Strange said the prayer walk is a call to action.
“We need to put the guns down. We need to hold parents accountable. We need to make sure that our kids are safe and our kids have an opportunity to grow and develop and lead this city in the future,” he said.
Organizers say they are planning a prayer walk for the first Saturday of every month.
