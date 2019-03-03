SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

The WSFA Weather Team has declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day in anticipation of severe weather. The window of concern runs from roughly 12pm-10pm. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon and race southeast. Ahead of that line, isolated supercells will be possible. Between the two, the risk for damaging winds, isolated instances of hail and strong tornadoes will be possible across the entire area. Make sure you have multiple, reliable ways of hearing weather warnings to make sure you remain weather-aware.