‘Taco Bell fire sauce saves lives’: Oregon man, dog survive for 5 days in snowbound SUV

SUNRIVER, OR (Gray News) - Deputies say an Oregon man and his dog, who were found alive after being missing for five days, survived by eating taco sauce packets and periodically starting their SUV to stay warm.
Jeremy Taylor, 36, and his dog Ally were reunited Friday with friends and family after a snowmobile rider called 911 to report finding the pair, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
The two were found in good condition but hungry, the sheriff’s office says, after a search and rescue team member used a snowcat to reach them.
Taylor told deputies he traveled up a forest service road on Feb. 24, the day he was reported missing, but his SUV got stuck in the snow. He did not have a cell phone on him and slept in the car overnight.
When he woke Monday, he only found more snow.
The sheriff’s office says Taylor was unable to get his SUV out, and though he tried to walk out, the deep snow made it difficult.
Instead, Taylor and Ally stayed in the SUV and kept warm by periodically starting it. They also used a few taco sauce packets as food.
“Taco Bell fire sauce saves lives,” wrote Taylor on Facebook, according to KTVZ. “Thank you, everyone. I’m safe; my Ally dog is safe. I really appreciate all the help. Got lucky - let’s never do that again."
The National Weather Service says more than 2 feet of snow fell across Deschutes county Monday, The Bend Bulletin reports.
