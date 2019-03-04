Cleanup Begins

Today will be a day to get a look at the damage and destruction left behind from yesterday’s tornadoes. NWS members will survey the damage, confirm tornadoes and assign them a rating. We suspect some of these rating will be significant.
Colder air has spilled into Alabama and temperatures are falling into the 30s this morning. We’ll struggle to get to 50 this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. A fast moving piece of energy will skirt the area overnight, possibly kicking off some light precip across the area. With temperatures in the 30s, it is possible a light wintry mix could fall into central Alabama overnight. Any sleet and snow that would mix with light rain would not accumulate and is not expected to cause any impact.
Sunshine then dominates for the remainder of the workweek.
