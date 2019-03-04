Despite rain Bridge Crossing Reenactment draws large crowd

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - Despite some rain earlier in the day, the Bridge Crossing Reenactment went on as planned Sunday. Jubilee officials were unable to get a accurate count of how many people were in attendance due to the weather.
The event marked the 54th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. It was a moment in history that led to the passage of the voting rights act of 1965.
The Bridge Crossing Reenactment started off in silence. Marchers laid on the Edmund Pettus bridge for nearly 1 minute protesting against voter suppression. Following that arm and arm people of all ages made the walk across the bridge. Hilary Clinton, Jesse Jackson and U.S. Senator Cory Booker joined them.
“The whole experience with thousands of people there today was so moving and so affirming. It focuses me even more on the work to be done restoring the voting rights act in the fullness of it,” said Cory Booker.
It was an overwhelming moment for New York resident and Selma native Hattie Mertin Mayes.
“He was beaten at the foot of the bridge,” said Hattie Mertin Mayes.
Hattie’s brother was among the marchers in 1965. That group of civil right marchers, on there way to Montgomery, were stopped and attacked by state troopers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
“He was placed in hospital up until that Wednesday and two weeks later he marched all the way to Montgomery,” said Mayes.
As a foot solider Mayes feels it is necessary to participate.
“I come to march back across the bridge for my kids grand kids and great grand kids kids to celebrate our legacy,” Mayes.
For David Russell a Birmingham resident this is a reminder there is still work to be done. “I try to get people registered to vote. Get people to the polls to vote. And try to make a better quality of life for everybody,” said David Russell.
Monday the Jubilee will wrap up with a slow ride to Montgomery. It will start at the Edmund Pettus bridge at 9 a.m. and end at the State Capital.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.