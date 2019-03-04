Family of ISIS Bride denied expedited consideration in case to bring her back stateside

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is a defendant in this case. He says his camp does not recognize her citizenship because she was born to a Yemeni diplomat, under the jurisdiction of that country. A point of contention in the hearing surrounded her birth in conjunction with her father’s diplomatic status. Swift maintains Muthana was born after her father’s diplomatic status was terminated. The U.S. government maintains her birth took place before the U.S. was notified of his terminated status, meaning it happened while the family was still under Yemeni jurisdiction.