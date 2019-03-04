FIRST ALERT: The Cleanup Begins

Colder air has spilled into Alabama and temperatures are falling into the 30s this morning. We’ll struggle to get to 50 this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. A fast moving piece of energy will skirt the area overnight, possibly kicking off some light precip across the area. With temperatures in the 30s, it is possible a light wintry mix could fall into central Alabama overnight. Any sleet and snow that would mix with light rain would not accumulate and is not expected to cause any impact.