Former AU transit bus driver found guilty of rape, other charges

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A former Auburn University transit bus driver accused of raping a student on a university bus has been found guilty on multiple charges.
Tony Martin Patillo was convicted by a Lee County jury today for rape First Degree, sodomy First Degree, and public lewdness for crimes committed by the defendant on the Tiger Transit bus as well as off the bus on the side of the road in 2017.
“The criminal justice system identifies the targets of sexual predators like Tony Patillo as victims; however, the young lady in our case was anything but. She was strong, courageous, and I am grateful to have been able to get justice done on her behalf,” said District Attorney Brandon Hughes. “I am going to ask the judge for maximum sentences on both felony convictions. This is among the most heinous and despicable acts I have had to deal with as a prosecutor, and it is my hope that Mr. Patillo never takes another breath of air as a free man.”
Patillo is facing 10 years to life on both the rape and sodomy charges.
The fantastic job by Auburn Police Division investigating this case cannot be overstated. From the moment the 911 call came in, the entire police division worked tirelessly to locate the defendant and his victim. The guilty verdicts are a testament to their work and commitment in this case. District Attorney Brandon Hughes and Assistant District Attorney Clay Thomas prosecuted this case for the State of Alabama.
The message delivered by this jury is loud and clear: Engage in such vile acts and the police will find you, the District Attorney’s Office will prosecute you, and the jury will convict you.
Patillo’s sentencing is set for April 24 at 4:00 p.m.
