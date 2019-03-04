Former AU transit bus driver found guilty of rape, other charges

“The criminal justice system identifies the targets of sexual predators like Tony Patillo as victims; however, the young lady in our case was anything but. She was strong, courageous, and I am grateful to have been able to get justice done on her behalf,” said District Attorney Brandon Hughes. “I am going to ask the judge for maximum sentences on both felony convictions. This is among the most heinous and despicable acts I have had to deal with as a prosecutor, and it is my hope that Mr. Patillo never takes another breath of air as a free man.”