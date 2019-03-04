Lee County church turned into storehouse of goodness for tornado survivors

BEAUREGARD, AL (WSFA) - The number of people coming through the door never ended. They brought what they could, such as water and food, delivered for anyone who was hungry.
Stephanie Parrish felt the tug of the heart right after the storm passed through. Parrish loaded up her vehicle with boxed lunches.
“It touched our community and all of our people and some of the people we work with," said Parrish.
Lee County school leaders cancelled classes Monday, and some students gave up their day off to lend a hand, such as 13-year old Grady Flournoy.
“I feel bad, but we get to help," said Flournoy.
“It is unbelievable to see the people of God," said Providence Baptist Church associate pastor Chuck Adams.
Adams found it all so overwhelming. In his 16 years here at the church, he’s never seen anything like it.
“Awesome to see a community come together the way this community has, and when I say community, I mean the surrounding areas like Opelika, Auburn, Smith Station, Phenix City, Valley and Lanette," said Adams.
The same for Cathy Wiggins, a school teacher who spent her day packing supplies for children affected by the storm.
“Knowing our children do not have homes it is very difficult," she said.
The tornado caused catastrophic damage, uprooted so many lives and killed more than 20 people, but the tragedy was more than matched by the incredible show of giving, strangers and friends reaching out in the community’s darkest hour.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.