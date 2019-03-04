Liquor thieves hit multiple stores in Alabama

Photos show the suspects stealing several bottles from a store in Auburn.
By WSFA Staff | March 4, 2019 at 5:18 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 5:18 PM

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - ABC Select Spirit Stores need help finding two suspects who have stolen from stores in several Alabama counties.

According to the business’s regional management, the suspects steal on average between $300 to $800 on every visit to an Alabama Select Spirit Store. Photos show the suspects stealing several bottles from a store in Auburn.

Regional management advises the suspects are responsible for multiple thefts from stores in Conecuh, Dallas, Lee, Lowndes and Marengo counties.

Anyone with information in this case should call police or CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP. Tipsters can also download the P3-tips app, or give information through the web.

