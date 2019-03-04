NBC Nightly News to broadcast from Lee County, Alabama

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt is skipping the anchor chair in at the network’s New York City studios. For Monday night’s broadcast, he’s opting for a return visit to Alabama.
Holt, who visited Montgomery in October, touched down again in the Yellowhammer State Monday afternoon, but for a much more somber reason. He’ll lead the network’s national broadcast Monday night with coverage of the deadly Lee County tornado that has claimed at least 23 lives.
The east Alabama tornado is among the deadliest in state history and, according to the county EMA director, is the worst natural disaster in Lee County’s history. The National Weather Service says its preliminary data shows the tornado was at least an EF-4 and was nearly a mile wide.
NBC Nightly News airs starting at 5:30 p.m.
