$1,000 reward offered after fatal Millbrook hit-and-run

MILLBROOK, AL (WSFA) - A reward is being offered for information in a fatal hit-and-run traffic homicide investigation in Millbrook.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering $1,000 in connection to the death of a man identified only as a 34-year-old “black male foreign national.”
The victim’s body was found partially in the roadway in the 1400 block of Highway 14 on Saturday. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
“This death investigation is being handled as a traffic homicide investigation at this time," said Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson. "While we have no evidence at this point that would suggest that the collision between this pedestrian and what appears to be a single vehicle was an intentional act, whoever was driving the vehicle that struck the victim not only left the scene of the collision, they failed to contact emergency responders to possibly render aide.”
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or go to www.215STOP.com.
