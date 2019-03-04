Signs of possible tornado damage in Geneva County

GENEVA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Parts of Geneva County were not spared from destruction from a possible tornado Sunday.
“I believe nine residences who were affected and at least four of those with major major damage,” said Misty Wise, Geneva EMA Director.
The Fadette area near the city of Slocomb was most heavily impacted. Slocomb Fire and Rescue confirmed they responded to at least 16 calls about structural damage.
“Mobile homes that were knocked off their foundations,” said Wise. “Someone said they called in a debris pile and said it was a bathtub on the side of the road, and they don’t know where it came from.”
Wise says it’s too early to gauge the power of Sunday’s storm, but it was powerful enough to crumble John McCallister’s reinforced cement block wall to his barn.
McCallister says he left the area when he heard about the tornado warning as a safety precaution.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the county.
Monday the sound of power tools could be heard as the ones who were impacted begin clean up and their thoughts are with others in the state dealing with loss from the violent tornado outbreak.
“This is nothing compared to losing lives,” said Wise.
Wise confirms she has volunteers ready to provide aid in Lee County when the area is ready.
She also encourages homeowners and renters to not rely on government assistance to fund repairs following violent storms, instead consider getting insurance to ensure you will get some financial help in rebuilding.
For those impacted and needing assistance in Geneva county, you’re asked to call Red Cross at 334-684-6947.
