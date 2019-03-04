Storm damage reported across east Alabama

BARBOUR COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Damage reports are rolling in across east Alabama, after severe storms and tornadoes hit the area Sunday afternoon.
Barbour County
Weedon Field in Eufaula sustained damage to some of the hangars by the airport complex, and trees were snapped by heavy winds. The Northside Fire Station by the airport was pretty much destroyed, according to Barbour County EMA Director David Logan.
There are trees and power lines down on Gammage Road. No injuries reported at this time.
Geneva County
According to EMA Director Misty Wise, at least five homes were impacted, three possibly destroyed and two with roofs blown off. Highway 103 and County Road 91, a rural area, sustained damage.
Wise said there is a lot of standing water and asked roads to be clear for emergency crews.
According to Sheriff Tony Helms, damage has been reported to homes and mobile homes in the Fadette area, with minor injuries.
Henry County
According to Sheriff Will Maddox, there are trees down but major roadways are clear. No structural damage or injuries reported.
The National Weather Service will be sending out survey teams to assess damage in Autauga, Macon, Lee, Barbour and Butler counties Monday.
